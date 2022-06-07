Report: DK Metcalf not present for start of mandatory minicamp

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.

