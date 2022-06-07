ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Report: DK Metcalf not present for start of mandatory minicamp

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver DK Metcalf was present for voluntary workouts over the course of the Seahawks’ offseason program, but he’s reportedly absent as they move to the only mandatory work on the schedule. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Metcalf is not present as the Seahawks kick...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

