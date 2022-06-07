ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee to Host Block Party for NCAA Super Regional Weekend

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDmY0_0g3MQHsS00

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) in Knoxville this upcoming weekend in the NCAA Super Regional Tournament.

The winner of the three-game series will punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha. The Vols are hosting a Super Regional for the second consecutive season. Last year, Tennessee hosted LSU, where the third-ranked Vols beat the Tigers in two of three games.

On Tuesday, the University of Tennessee announced plans to host a Big Orange Block (Watch) Party during this weekend's Super Regional Tournament against the Fighting Irish.

UT Athletic Director Danny White's decision marks the second year in a row Tennessee will host a block party for the supers.

The location will be in a different spot than last year's, however, due to construction happening on campus and road closures to allow for more ticketed fans. More information is in the press release below.

Below is Tennessee's press release on the matter, including times, parking and specific locations.

UT Press Release:

Tennessee athletics will host a Big Orange Watch Party for this weekend's NCAA Knoxville Super Regional games against Notre Dame.

The watch party will be located in the green space just beyond the outfield wall down the right-field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium between the GF1 and GF2 parking lots. CLICK HERE (PDF) for a map showing the location.

The new location for this year's watch party is due to the current construction of Haslam Field as well as the street closure of Pat Head Summitt Street to create the extended concourse for ticketed fans.

This weekend's watch party will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, tailgate games, a pep rally with the Tennessee Spirit Squads, DJ Sterl the Pearl, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop merchandise stand and more.
More details for the watch party are listed below:

  • Begins 90 minutes prior to first pitch each day
    • Friday at 4:30 p.m.
    • Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
    • Sunday TBD (If necessary)
  • Free Admission
  • Chairs, blankets, etc. will be permitted. Coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

Fans attending the Big Orange Watch Party are encouraged to park for free in the G-7 Garage located at 2401 Volunteer Blvd. and walk down Volunteer Boulevard to Todd Helton Drive to access the watch party.

Parking

Additional parking will be located in lots GF5 – GF9 located on Fraternity Park Drive, which are located off of Volunteer Boulevard. Fans parking on Fraternity Park Drive may use the sidewalk between Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi to access the watch party.

Please be aware of road closures in place for this weekend's games when making your travel plans. Todd Helton Drive at Volunteer Boulevard to Chamique Holdsclaw Drive at Lake Loudoun Boulevard will be closed and can only be accessed with a valid NCAA parking pass.

An updated parking map for this weekend's super regional can be seen HERE (PDF) .

Tennessee and Notre Dame will begin Super Regional play on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET in Knoxville. The first team to win two games will punch their ticket to the 2022 College World Series in Omaha.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts ? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt , Jake , Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Photo Credit: Caitie McMekin of the KNS

Information via Tennessee Baseball Athletics Communications

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Lindsey Nelson
wvlt.tv

Nearly 200 senior softball teams come to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 200 softball teams from across the Southeast and Midwest have ascended on Rocky Top. From 35 to 80 years old, men and women are taking the diamond for the annual Great Smoky Mountain Senior Classic. GAS or the Georgia Alabama Softball team has returned to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Volunteer Country Podcast: MAILBAG Wednesday

Host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray answer all of YOUR questions from the past week regarding Tennessee Football and Recruiting. Is Tennessee still in good standing with Carnell Tate? How is Tennessee doing with Class of 2024 prospects? Can the Vols make a New Year's Six Bowl game this season? ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck has a fender-bender with Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck delivering supplies to the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium had a small fender-bender with the UT icon Thursday, UT Police Public Information Officer Lola Alapo told WVLT News. The driver of the truck was not hurt, but an ambulance was called out of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
virginiatraveltips.com

9 Best Apple Orchards in Tennessee (You Shouldnʻt Miss!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of nature and taste some delicious, fresh food than going to an apple orchard! These are the best apple orchards in Tennessee that you must visit this year!
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#College Baseball#Host Block Party#Tennessee Baseball#Notre Dame#The College World Series#Vols#Lsu#Tigers#The Fighting Irish#Big Orange Watch Party
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the Heritage High School planetarium?

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Board of Education is meeting Thursday evening to discuss if Heritage High School’s planetarium should be closed and deconstructed. The recommendation will come from the Facilities Committee. They cited no willing instructor, no money to operate the planetarium and no high school...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair announced the eight entertainers who will perform for Knoxville in September. The fair is one of the state’s largest events of the year, seeing thousands of attendees annually. The lineup includes:. Saturday, September 10 - Fiddlers’ Convention. Sunday, September 11...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: He paid his debt to society. The Feds are still after his radio station.

Jammin’ WJBE, the only Black-owned, Black-themed radio station in Knoxville, Tennessee, got a fresh start with its resurrection in 2012. Unfortunately, federal regulators do not believe in second chances for Joe Armstrong, the man behind the revival of the historic platform. The Federal Communications Commission has threatened to revoke...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wvlt.tv

Keep the Snakes Away

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy