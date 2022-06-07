Montclair exchange program with Barnet, England seeks board members

Montclair officials have issued a statement, outright calling the recreational marijuana sales that happened briefly at the Ascend dispensary this week “illegal.”. “Since Ascend did not have the appropriate permits to sell adult-use cannabis, any such sales on June 7 were illegal. … To be clear, Ascend is not permitted by law to sell adult-use cannabis unless and until its license application is deemed complete and is approved and unless and until it receives all required zoning approvals,” the statement sent to media on June 8 says.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO