ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair exchange program with Barnet, England seeks board members

By Talia Wiener
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each year Montclair and Barnet, England exchange one week of home visits, field trips and parties for high school students or adults....

montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Related
Montclair Local

Montclair High School rowing comes home with large medal haul to cap spring season

The Montclair High School rowing team’s spring 2022 season is coming to an end, and what a showing it has been. On the heels of winning four state championship titles at the Garden State Scholastic Championship Regatta on April 30 and sweeping the men’s points trophy, the Mounties did not slow down, winning medals at three championship regattas within the space of nine days while continuing their daily training regimen and meeting the demands of school.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Head of facilities honored by Montclair Library

The Montclair Public Library’s head of facilities and security, Tim Flowers, has received the 2022 Margery Quigley Staff Award, which honors an exceptional staff member nominated by his or her peers. Flowers received the surprise award at a library reception on May 31 that also recognized the eight other...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair: Ascend’s recreational pot sales were ‘illegal’

Montclair officials have issued a statement, outright calling the recreational marijuana sales that happened briefly at the Ascend dispensary this week “illegal.”. “Since Ascend did not have the appropriate permits to sell adult-use cannabis, any such sales on June 7 were illegal. … To be clear, Ascend is not permitted by law to sell adult-use cannabis unless and until its license application is deemed complete and is approved and unless and until it receives all required zoning approvals,” the statement sent to media on June 8 says.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair Local

Union head: Sorry I tried to collaborate with Montclair schools

A school year’s-worth of frustrations came to a boil last week, when Montclair Education Association President Cathy Kondreck made a public apology for trying to collaborate with Montclair school district officials. Kondreck called schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds a liar, citing multiple cases of what she described as lacking communication...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Susan Bromley Dowd

Susan Bromley Dowd of Verona, formerly of Montclair, died at home on June 3, 2022, surrounded by family. She was 82. Born in Orange, Mrs. Dowd grew up in Glen Ridge and Montclair and also lived in London, England, and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, among other places, prior to moving to Verona in 2011.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Montclair Exchange#Friends Of Barnet#Friends Of Montclair#British#Jfreier491 Aol Com
Montclair Local

At Montclair’s Pride Flag raising, a pledge to persevere

That was the message stressed by multiple speakers as Montclair and regional officials gathered Friday for the township's second-ever Progress Pride Flag raising — an event that in some ways serves as a prelude to the township's first-ever Pride Festival, organized by Out Montclair, the group Councilman Peter Yacobellis formed last year to celebrate and support the area's LGBTQ community.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Montclair Local

Montclair Film announces 2022 Emerging Filmmaker winners

Montclair Film has named the winners of the 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Competition, including one Montclair High School student who won the inaugural Visionary Award. The competition has two categories, storytellers for grades six through eight and visionaries for grades nine through twelve, according to a press release by Montclair Film. The films represent a wide range of styles and voices, and categories include drama, comedy, documentary, experimental and more.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Elizabeth A. Lunt Knowles

Elizabeth A. Lunt Knowles of Topsham, Maine, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a Montclair High School English teacher, died on May 27, 2022, in Topsham. She was 86. Born in Sanford, Maine, to Thomas N. and Olive N. Lunt, Mrs. Knowles lived briefly in Goodwin’s Mills, Maine, before moving to East Rochester, New Hampshire. She graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester, New Hampshire, and magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in 1957.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Harry Duane ‘Dewey’ Storms

Harry Duane “Dewey” Storms of Glen Ridge, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on June 1, 2022, at Mountainside hospital. He was 86. Mr. Storms was born in 1935 in Hackensack to the late Kenneth and Rosalie Carr Storms and grew up in Franklin Lakes. He attended Ramsey High School before going on to Rutgers University, where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, graduating with a degree in economics in 1957.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
347
Followers
3K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy