CareerSource Central Florida to start new workforce program for businesses and job seekers

By Ryan Lynch
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

CareerSource Central Florida is partnering with Orange County on a workforce program for businesses and job seekers.

Orange County has directed over $10.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it got toward the Level Up Orange program.

The program will be a successor to the Help is Here program the county and nonprofit workforce board partnered on in 2020, which got $7 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

The program is opened to all Orange County residents who have seen a Covid-19 impact to their job -- whether they lost it, had reduced hours or faced childcare barriers -- and CareerSource Central Florida will reach out in nine core neighborhoods in the county, as well, Lorri Shaban, vice president of strategic partnerships with CareerSource Central Florida and Level Up Orange lead, told Orlando Business Journal.

“It is is designed to reach into some neighborhoods in Orange County where traditionally some residents have lower incomes and higher barriers to employment.”

