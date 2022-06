As West Michigan's weather cools off a bit, local strawberry patches start heating up. "We've been really lucky this week has been cool," Husted's Farm Market Co-Owner Mary Husted said. "We had about a week there where it was 89 to 90-degrees. That was a little concerning to us, because strawberries don't like those hot temperatures."

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO