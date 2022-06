"Overall I think he's been playing well, and that's why it's a 2-2 series." Celtics star Jayson Tatum hasn’t played to his usual standards through four games of the NBA Finals, but Warriors forward Draymond Green — who has grilled his share of beef with Celtics fans — believes Tatum has still been integral to the Celtics’ success.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO