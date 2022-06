The wreckage of a royal warship that carried the future king of England onboard moments before it sank has been discovered off the Norfolk coast.The HMS Gloucester ran aground some 28 miles off Great Yarmouth 340 years ago. The incidenthappened after a dispute – about navigating the treacherous Norfolk sandbanks – between James Stuart, then the Duke of York, and the ship’s pilot James Ayres.On 6 May 168 the ship hit a sandbank at about 5.30am and sank within an hour. Between 130 and 250 people died.Many of the victims died because the Duke delayed abandoning ship until the last minute. The protocol...

