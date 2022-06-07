ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The 10 Best Colleges for Engineering Majors

By Kaitlin Mulhere
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwAJY_0g3MOnQe00
Shutterstock

Ad

A better student loan experience. Get started today.

Engineering education is on a growth spurt: The number of undergraduate degrees awarded by U.S. colleges in engineering fields has increased by nearly 50% since 2014, according to the American Society for Engineering Education.

It’s little wonder why. For students who are good with numbers and comfortable in labs, engineering offers ample room for specialization and the type of hands-on, technical training that prepares students for good jobs right after they leave school.

Job placement rates for engineers are high, and salaries are, too. Five of the 10 top-paid bachelor’s degrees last year fell under the engineering umbrella, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Overall, Payscale reports that the average entry-level pay for engineers is $65,000.

To help aspiring engineers sort through potential schools, we’ve ranked the best colleges for studying engineering in the U.S. We started with our 2022 Best Colleges list, which focuses on value and scores schools on 24 data points, including graduation rates, the average price of a degree, typical borrowing and median earnings. We then ranked colleges based on the median salaries of recent alumni with engineering degrees, as well as the number and share of recent graduates earning bachelor’s degrees in engineering.

Read on to see the top 10, then check out our full ranking of 50 best engineering colleges for your money here.

Start building your future with a student loan

Pursuing higher education involves costs that may go beyond tuition. Seek the help you need with a student loan. Click below to get started today.

1. Georgia Institute of Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Tzq2_0g3MOnQe00
Justin Chan
  • Location: Atlanta
  • Estimated price with average grant: $18,400
  • Graduation rate: 88%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $73,800

Georgia Tech’s College of Engineering is one of the largest in the country, with more than half all the undergraduates on campus earning an engineering degree. Its size helps it claim the distinction of awarding more degrees in engineering to women and minorities than any other college. Collaboration and travel abroad are encouraged: A third of engineering undergrads take advantage of research opportunities during their time at Georgia Tech, and 56% study abroad.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAzNm_0g3MOnQe00
Dominick Reuter / MIT
  • Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • Estimated price with average grant: $21,100
  • Graduation rate: 94%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $85,100

MIT is perhaps the country’s best-known STEM school, and the School of Engineering is the largest of the institute’s 6 schools, featuring eight departments, 350+ faculty members and a slew of amenities. A staggering 90% of engineering undergraduates team up with faculty to take on innovative projects through the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program.

3. Colorado School of Mines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSUvq_0g3MOnQe00
Courtesy of Colorado School of Mines
  • Location: Golden, Colorado
  • Estimated price with average grant: $29,200
  • Graduation rate: 79%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $69,500

The Colorado School of Mines' curriculum specialties are science and engineering, especially as they apply to the Earth, energy and the environment. Its more than 5,000 students get personal and hands-on experience in programs like geological engineering, metallurgical and materials engineering, and petroleum engineering. A favorite campus tradition is E-Days, or Engineering Days, which takes place every spring and features activities like a cardboard boat race in a nearby river, concerts, a Tesla coil demonstration and fireworks on campus.

4. Purdue University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oa8px_0g3MOnQe00
Courtesy of Purdue
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Estimated price with average grant: $13,000
  • Graduation rate: 78%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $68,100

One of the largest engineering schools in the country, Purdue prioritizes giving students real-world experience. Through its co-op program, students intersperse periods of full-time work with traditional coursework, while the Engineering Projects in Community Service program places students in local (and global) organizations to work on community and environmental needs. Purdue can count 27 astronauts among its engineering alumni, including Neil Armstrong, the first person on the moon, and Gene Cernan, the most recent astronaut with that distinction.

5. Missouri University of Science and Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnhAj_0g3MOnQe00
Sam O'Keefe / Missouri S&T
  • Location: Rolla, Missouri
  • Estimated price with average grant: $14,200
  • Graduation rate: 65%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $67,000

Roughly three-quarters of undergraduates at Missouri S&T study engineering. Students have 15 different engineering degrees to choose from, including civil, geological and petroleum engineering. Another cornerstone of campus life at S&T is its many design teams, made up of over 1,300 students who collaborate with industry professionals to build everything from dirt bikes to robots to remote-controlled aircrafts.

Ad

A student loan with College Ave Student Loans is an investment in yourself

Applying for a student loan doesn’t have to be a hassle. With just a few clicks, you can get started right away. Don’t wait!

6. Texas A&M University-College Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htyPt_0g3MOnQe00
Courtesy of Texas A&M University
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Estimated price with average grant: $21,000
  • Graduation rate: 82%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $72,100

Texas A&M's engineering program dates back to the university's founding in the 1800s. Now the largest college at one of the country’s largest universities, the engineering programs boast some 20,000 students across 15 departments. Outside of class, students can join one (or several) of the 90 engineering student organizations on campus. The Department of Multidisciplinary Engineering, created in 2020, prepares students to work on issues that span engineering disciplines, while research projects in areas like infrastructure, health care, energy systems and national security give students hands-on learning experiences.

7. Princeton University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ojg6_0g3MOnQe00
Denise Applewhite / Princeton Office of Communications
  • Location: Princeton, New Jersey
  • Estimated price with average grant: $19,700
  • Graduation rate: 96%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $87,200

There is little Princeton University doesn’t excel at, and engineering is no exception. About one in five graduates of this Ivy League college earn a degree in engineering. But unlike many of the other colleges on this list, Princeton does not require a strict STEM focus, allowing many students to choose an interdisciplinary focus that combines entrepreneurship, liberal arts and public policy with their engineering studies.

8. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ko8CJ_0g3MOnQe00
Shutterstock
  • Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
  • Estimated price with average grant: $48,400
  • Graduation rate: 87%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $72,900

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has been practicing project-based learning long before it was a higher education catch phrase. Since 1970, students at this tech school have mixed classroom learning with the chance to solve real-world programs through team-based projects and research experiences. One recent example: A team of engineering students developed a product local governments can use to detect, analyze and measure potholes.

9. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LEBb_0g3MOnQe00
Jason Lindsey
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois
  • Estimated price with average grant: $14,300
  • Graduation rate: 84%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $72,900

Illinois' Grainger College of Engineering prides itself on its tight-knit nature and wide offering of majors. Students can pursue programs in areas like aerospace, biological and industrial engineering. Hands-on is the name of the game: Through senior design projects, students tackle real-world issues for actual clients. But students don’t have to wait until their upperclassmen to get started: There are roughly 2,000 research projects in progress every semester across the campus’s 60+ research institutes and labs.

10. New Jersey Institute of Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5FZB_0g3MOnQe00
YouTube
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Estimated price with average grant: $19,400
  • Graduation rate: 81%
  • Median earnings for recent engineering graduates: $66,500

New Jersey Institute of Technology, the state’s public polytechnic university, is best known as a breeding ground for future engineers and architects. The College of Engineering offers 18 different undergraduate degree programs and produces an estimated one in four of the professional engineers in New Jersey. Among colleges on our best engineering list, NJIT is a standout for economic mobility, propelling the many low- and moderate-income students it enrolls into well-paying jobs.

Sources: U.S. Department of Education, Money/Witlytic calculations and Peterson’s. Salary figures are averaged from program-level earnings of alumni within three years of graduating, as reported in the federal College Scorecard.

Ad

It’s never too late to pursue the degree you’ve always wanted

A student loan could help you unlock your full potential. Start planning today and get the most out of your degree.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Best Colleges in the South

A better student loan experience. Get started today. The South is where you’ll find some of the nation’s oldest, most storied institutions, including the Thomas Jefferson-designed University of Virginia and Georgetown University, with its proximity to the seat of power in Washington, D.C. Topping the list is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Money

4 Tips for Finding the Best College for You

A better student loan experience. Get started today. High school students beginning their college search should take a page out of the Boy Scouts’ manual: With the price of a bachelor’s degree topping six-figures, ‘being prepared’ can pay off — literally. Money’s latest Best Colleges...
COLLEGES
Money

These Are the 25 Best Colleges in America

A better student loan experience. Get started today. The University of Michigan boasts so many superlatives that it can be hard to keep track. Among its accolades: a world-class reputation that draws students from all over, the highest spending on research among public universities and one of the country’s most vibrant college towns.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
TRAFFIC
Money

$5? $7? Here's Where Experts Say Gas Prices Are Heading This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and experts are warning that record-high gas prices could climb even higher as vacation season kicks off. Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas is a record $4.60, according to AAA — 50 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than a year ago. Where will gas prices go from here? It's impossible to say for sure, but most forecasts say fuel costs won't be cheap anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Cernan
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#College Scorecard
Money

What Plunging New Home Sales Mean for Buyers and the Economy

Soaring mortgage rates and high home prices appear to finally be taking a toll on the housing market. Sales of newly constructed homes fell a steep 16.6% in April compared to March, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Compared to a year ago, new home sales are down 26.9%.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Over $4 in Every State for the First Time

Gas prices in the U.S. just reached two new unfortunate milestones: The average gallon of regular now costs over $4.50 nationally, and prices exceed $4 in every state in the country. Gas costs hit their latest record high on Tuesday, reaching an average of $4.52 per gallon around the country,...
TRAFFIC
Money

How to Remove Collections from Your Credit Report

Getting collection activity off your credit report can help you accomplish credit goals like improving your score or qualifying for certain types of loans. Though there’s no one way to remove collections or guarantee you’ll get the exact outcome you are hoping for, it’s still good to know how to remove this information from your credit report whenever possible.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Science
Money

From Eggs to Airfare, Blame High Inflation for These 5 Items Skyrocketing in Price

Those rising costs squeezing your wallet at the gas station and grocery store just won't quit. U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high in May, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the prices for a wide range of goods and services, rose 8.6% for the month from a year earlier. That's the fastest 12-month increase since 1981 — and the fourth time inflation has notched a 40-year record this year.
BUSINESS
Money

15 Cities Where Home Prices Are Way Higher Than They Should Be

It's no secret that homes are expensive everywhere. But what you might not know is that buyers in some cities are paying premiums upwards of 60%. A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work.
BOISE, ID
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
Money

Bear Market Fears: Here's When Stocks Usually Bounce Back After a Downturn

Market downturns can be scary for investors. But here's what to keep in mind to alleviate some of that anxiety: They don't last forever. If you've been following news around the stock market recently, you've likely heard a lot about a "bear market." The term refers to a prolonged market downturn that consists of a drop of at least 20% in prices from recent highs.
STOCKS
Money

Money

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy