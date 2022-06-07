ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcat Track & Field Already Making History at Hayward

By Alex Eschelman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in program history, Montana State Track &...

Hamilton, Schneider set program records at NCAA Championships

It was a record-breaking night to remember for the Montana State track and field team as the NCAA Outdoor Championships kicked off on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Bobcats had already set a program-best by sending five athletes to this year's championship meet, but they proved on Wednesday that just getting there isn't enough for these standout athletes.
EUGENE, OR
Anaconda hires Norris, Saltenberger as head basketball coaches

ANACONDA — The Anaconda Copperheads officially have basketball coaches again. After nearly two months of uncertainty, the Anaconda School District Board of Trustees passed motions Wednesday evening to hire Dakota Norris as the next boys coach and Andy Saltenberger as the girls coach. Both motions passed unanimously inside Anaconda...
ANACONDA, MT
The State Tree of Montana Has a Great History

Montana has a great history of being connected to the surrounding nature that spans the whole state. So why not learn some fun facts you might not know. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across a man names justinthetrees and his series of using each state's official tree and carving out each state's shape. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. For Montana, our tree has a deep history.
MONTANA STATE
Will Surging Gas Prices Stop the Tourist Invasion in Montana?

Montanans are dealing with historically high prices at the gas pump, but is there a silver lining?. Yellowstone National Park just released visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend and reported a huge decrease in visitation. In fact, visitation was down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021. You can read the full report here.
MONTANA STATE
D’oh! The Best Doughnut in Montana Is Iconic

Doughnuts are a food that everyone can enjoy. From the different flavors to sizes, there is a doughnut for everyone. Eat This, Not That published a list of The Absolute Best Doughnuts in Every State, and Montana's pick is a local staple. This doughnut shop is visited every day by students, working adults, and anyone who is craving a delicious doughnut.
BOZEMAN, MT
25 Pictures of Montana’s Most Beautiful Highway

The Beartooth Highway is one of the most iconic scenic drives in all of America, and it just opened for the summer season. The Beartooth Highway (US-212) stretches 68.7 miles and is located west of the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park between Cooke City, Montana and Red Lodge, Montana. At its peak, the highway reaches an elevation of 10,947 feet. The highway briefly opened on Friday, May 27 before closing later on the same day due to weather conditions.
MONTANA STATE
New Bozeman Food Truck Smashes

Sometimes you have to roll the dice and give a new restaurant or food truck a chance, and I am so glad I did. If you haven't noticed, 7th Avenue in Bozeman has become a great place to find some delicious food. There is a litany of Mexican restaurants and food trucks scattered down the entire street.
BOZEMAN, MT
#Hayward Field
Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
Body of rafter lost in Stillwater River recovered

Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing from a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River. The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44 of Laurel, was recovered from the Yellowstone River by Stillwater County searchers on Wednesday, according to Stillwater County Undersheriff/ Deputy Coroner Randy Smith.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
This Hidden Gem of a Restaurant in Big Timber is Fantastic!

I've only been told great things about this restaurant, and I don't know what took me so long to visit this establishment. I was heading back from Lewistown yesterday afternoon, and I was starving for some food. I asked my friend if he wanted to stop in Big Timber for dinner, and he agreed but asked where we should go. I told him there was one restaurant I always wanted to try out because I'd only heard great things about their food.
BIG TIMBER, MT
Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Three adults and a child were rescued. They were not injured, said Undersheriff Randy E. Smith. The...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
BOZEMAN, MT
Did Something Explode? Bozeman Residents Hear Unusual Loud Noise

Many residents throughout the Gallatin Valley heard a very loud boom on Sunday, and are still trying to figure out what it was. At approximately 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, many people heard what sounded like a large explosion. Since then, residents have taken to social media trying to figure out where the noise came from.
BOZEMAN, MT

