Iconic Orlando pub Wally’s Bar & Liquors trades hands

An Orlando-based group bought three properties along Mills Avenue in the city’s popular Mills 50 district in separate transactions that include iconic watering hole Wally’s Bar & Liquors.

Mills Lounge LLC bought two parcels at 1001 N. Mills Ave. that house Wally’s 67-year-old, 7,325-square-foot building and its parking lot on May 31 for $1.85 million from Wallys of Orlando LLC.

The group also purchased the 2,047-square-foot retail building at 1011 N. Mills Ave., just north of Wally’s, under a different entity -- 1011 N Mills LLC -- for $610,000, also on May 31.

The seller in that transaction was Patmin LLC. That parcel is home to LaCastro, a men’s clothing retailer.

