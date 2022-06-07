ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Orlando pub Wally’s Bar & Liquors trades hands

By Steven Ryzewski
 5 days ago
Wally's Liquor on Mills Ave. (WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando-based group bought three properties along Mills Avenue in the city’s popular Mills 50 district in separate transactions that include iconic watering hole Wally’s Bar & Liquors.

Mills Lounge LLC bought two parcels at 1001 N. Mills Ave. that house Wally’s 67-year-old, 7,325-square-foot building and its parking lot on May 31 for $1.85 million from Wallys of Orlando LLC.

The group also purchased the 2,047-square-foot retail building at 1011 N. Mills Ave., just north of Wally’s, under a different entity -- 1011 N Mills LLC -- for $610,000, also on May 31.

The seller in that transaction was Patmin LLC. That parcel is home to LaCastro, a men’s clothing retailer.

THE VILLAGES, FL
