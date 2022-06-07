ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

New study finds weight bias pervasive across racial and ethnic groups

By Duke Medicine
ScienceBlog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a higher percentage of White and Asian adults acknowledge the existence of weight bias in society, Hispanic and Black Americans were more likely to experience it first hand, according to a new study* presented today here during the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Annual Meeting...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 1

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Teens ate less crap food during pandemic, reversing 30-year trend

For the first time in the last 30 years, the consumption of ultra-processed foods among teenagers in the United States declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The decline in junk food consumption among...
ATLANTA, GA
ScienceBlog.com

Posture assessed in health exam detects cognitive decline

A mass survey of citizens aged 50 to 89 years examined whether cognitive decline could be detected by sagittal spinal balance measurement based on a radiological approach. Doctors from Shinshu University observed associations of sagittal vertical axis (SVA) anteriorization and higher age with lower cognitive function. The sagittal vertical axis is the length of a horizontal line connecting the posterior superior sacral end plate to a vertical plumbline dropped from the centroid of the C7 vertebral body (Photo 1). The more the head and neck protrude in front of the pelvis when viewed from the side, (the greater the length) the more likely subjects are to show symptoms of mild cognitive decline. In males, the SVA was associated with cognitive decline independently of age. In females, cognitive decline was more likely in cases of SVA that is equal or greater than 70mm regardless of age.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy