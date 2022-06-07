ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

DOTD to resume tolling on LA 1 with new cashless system

By Michaela Romero
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrS7l_0g3MNtVz00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, June 7, the  Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume in the near future with a new cashless system.

The switch to an all-electronic tolling system will keep customers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1 according to DOTD.

The tolling will resume in late summer/ early fall. There will be changes associated with the re-opening of the tolling system according to DOTD.

The furthermost right lane that was used to pay tolls via cash and credit will be closed according to reports.

Vehicles up to 12 feet wide and 16 feet and 5 inches high will be able to use the cashless “All Electronic Tolling Lane” in the new right lane.

All vehicles that exceed the measurements and who have the proper required permit and contra-flow escort will use the far-left lane on the northbound bridge stated the  Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for a GeuxPass Toll Tag account online at GeauxPass.com or in person at the Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow.

For customers without a pre-paid GeauxPass account, a new Bill by Mail system will be used. Customers without an account to pass through the toll will receive an invoice by mail to the address where the vehicle is registered. If a motorist does not pay the invoice within 30 days additional fees may be added.

To sign up for a GeauxPass or for any other questions, contact the Customer Service center at (866) 662-8987 or visit the center from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1821 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357.

Click here to learn more.

BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

WGNO

