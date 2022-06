Lance was an outgoing and gentle person who especially loved the outdoors. This included camping, fishing, hunting and BMX riding. He also loved working on the oil rigs. He is survived by his parents, Catherine (Larry) Truman of St. George, Utah, and John (Inge) Strom of Hudson, Wyoming; Sisters: MaKayla and Jocelyn Strom of Hudson, Wyoming; and his three sons: Ryder, Justus, and Silas Strom of Hudson, Wyoming.

HUDSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO