Children take part in Art Camp at UTPB

Camper Nehemiah Garcia, 12, left, makes prints from his design during the screen printing portion of UTPB’s Summer Art Camp Tuesday morning at UTPB’s Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Under the watchful eye of Claribel Olivas, a handful of students from across the area took part in a screen printing camp at University of Texas Permian Basin.

It was the second day of art camp at the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios.

The morning session was screen printing and the afternoon was digital photography.

Next week it will be 3-D printing in the morning and stopmotion/animation in the afternoon.

Olivas is a recent UTPB graduate who did printmaking, lithography and intaglio.

There were five students in Olivas’ class Tuesday.

“They’re learning how to print on T-shirts, so they get to create their own design and then I show them how to expose it on a screen where they can print on T-shirts, or tote bags, or anything loose, anything that’s textile pretty much,” Olivas said.

She added she has enjoyed teaching the camp, so far, although it was only the second day.

“It’s interesting to see how the kids open up after a little bit like there’s some in there that are a little shy,” Olivas said.

Nehemiah Garcia, 12, who is going into seventh grade at Abell Junior High in Midland, said this is also his first time in the class.

“I always like summer activities; something to do in the summer,” Garcia said.

He said the class is fun and he likes art, especially sketching.

Moses Williams, 13, who will be going into eighth grade at St. John’s Episcopal School, said he has enjoyed drawing and talking to people.

He likes being on the UTPB campus, too.

“It’s a pretty neat campus …,” Williams said.

Valentina Alviderz, 15, who is going into eighth grade at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School, said she is taking the class because she wants to do screen printing when she is older.

“I think it’s fun,” Alviderz said.

She likes making her own designs and putting it on a T-shirt.

Like Williams, she thinks being on the UTPB campus is cool, too.

“I want to be here, once I’m older,” Alviderz said.