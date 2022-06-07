ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Study shows menthol cigarettes may increase teen smoking

By CBS Newspath, Wendy Gillette
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOZXo_0g3MNLwd00

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) — A team at the University of California San Diego has found that menthol cigarettes could cause 12- to 17-year-olds to smoke more frequently and become more dependent on nicotine.

Their research shows that when young people use menthol cigarettes they smoke almost 3 more days a month compared to those who smoke non-menthol cigarettes. teenagers smoking menthols also have an almost 40 percent higher risk of being a frequent smoker and 8 percent higher nicotine dependency.

When young people switched to unflavored cigarettes, they smoked almost 4 days less a month. Their risk of becoming a frequent smoker was cut almost in half and their nicotine dependency rate also dropped.

Researchers looked at one thousand teenagers from 2013 to 2019 and found the number of 12- to 17-year-old cigarette smokers who use menthol has risen to 56 percent.

The goal of the food and drug administration’s ban is to keep menthol cigarettes out of the hands of young people since they are more attracted to flavored cigarettes.

LATEST FROM WTAJ:

The agency is also trying to address health disparities. About 85 percent of black smokers use menthol cigarettes compared to less than half of Latinos and fewer than a third of white smokers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona attempted homicide suspect, 1 other arrested, charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man that was wanted on attempted homicide charges since April has been arrested along with a woman that police say hindered the arrest. Charles Mobley, a.k.a. “Zaheer Shareef,” 33, and Julie McCloskey, 33, of Hollidaysburg, were both placed in Blair County Prison after their respective arraignments. Mobley was wanted […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2 Philly men busted with $31k in drugs in Johnstown, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men of Philadelphia, only two of which have been arrested, were reportedly busted with crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and meth. Authorities in Cambria County began a drug investigation into 21-year-old Blessen Sesay, 22-year-old Emmanuel Samuel, and 27-year-old Glenn “Phatz” Veloz back in April, according to charges filed. On April 6, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
WTAJ

Driver in deadly 2021 Centre County crash had meth in system, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is facing charges from a 2021 crash where the passenger was killed after the car hit multiple trees after going off road, according to state police. Travis Bennett, 29, was driving his Toyota Rav4 on Penns Valley Road in Haines Township on Aug. 18 at about 1:31 […]
WTAJ

Police: Wanted Clearfield man found with drugs, shotgun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is behind bars after police said they found drugs along with a shotgun in his possession. On May 21, Lawrence Township police got information that Cody Ogden, 25, of Clearfield, who had warrants out for his arrest, was known to frequent the Snappy’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway, according […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Smoking Ban#Menthol#Nicotine#Cigarettes#Cbs#House#Republicans
WTAJ

Johnstown man convicted of murder for 2017 shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time and is now 21, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1 in the West End section of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man threatens to light car on fire with woman inside

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is accused of dumping gasoline on a woman’s car and threatening to set it on fire with her in it, according to state police out of Rockview. State police said that at about 1:45 a.m. on June 1, 36-year old Tyler Wetzel and the woman got into […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Man rescued from river in Johnstown, in police custody

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown. Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WTAJ

Amid complaints, state lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Teen sentenced in 2020 sword stabbing of grandfather’s home nurse

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A judge issued a sentence against a 17-year-old who stabbed his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times in April 2020 with a sword. Michael Watson, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years for attempted homicide. Then five years of consecutive supervision for possessing an instrument […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 45 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle accident on State Route 45 in Huntingdon County has caused a lane restriction as first responders work at the scene. UPDATE: 511 PA is reporting that Route 45 has been cleared and there is no longer a lane restriction. You can read the original story below. According to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Raystown Lake beach closed over high levels of bacteria

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria. The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Tatman Run Beach Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the […]
WTAJ

Nine Central PA Teams punch tickets to semifinals

Nine Central PA schools punched their tickets to next week’s state semifinals. Neutral site matchups that will be played on Monday, June 13. Below are the scores and recaps for the central Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball teams who competed Wednesday. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

State semifinal baseball and softball schedules

State semifinal baseball and softball games are scheduled for Monday, June 13. Nine Central PA schools remain alive with a chance to play in next week’s state championship. Below is a schedule of those nine semifinal games, which will be played at a neutral site. The matchups only include those involving local schools, for a […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy