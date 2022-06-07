ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Cameron Diaz says she stays in shape by doing intermittent fasting

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwT7a_0g3MMuQv00

Cameron Diaz is turning 50 this year and looking stunning as usual. For years many people have wondered how she stays healthy and glowy all the time with such a busy lifestyle. Luckily now we know the answers to those questions.

During an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow ’s Goop podcast, the 49-year-old star revealed that she stays in shape by doing intermittent fasting. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyekm_0g3MMuQv00 GettyImages

“Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present at the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing,” she added.

What is intermittent fasting?

According to Mayo Clinic, people doing intermittent fasting don’t eat for some time each day or week. For example, “some people eat a normal diet one day and either completely fast or have one small meal (less than 500 calories) the next day.”

RELATED:

Live like the celebs with these six benefits to living a vegan lifestyle

9 high-carb foods that will help you get your figure back

Running or walking? Find out the best exercise for weight loss

Other people “eat a normal diet five days a week and fast two days a week,” while others “eat normally but only within an eight-hour window each day. For example, skip breakfast but eat lunch around noon and dinner by 8 p.m.”

Does it have health benefits?

“Some studies suggest that alternate-day fasting is about as effective as a typical low-calorie diet for weight loss,” as per Mayo Clinic. “Losing weight and being physically active help lower your risk of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and some types of cancer. For these diseases, intermittent fasting seems to be about as beneficial as any other type of diet that reduces overall calories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jed7F_0g3MMuQv00 GettyImages

The actress said that is “worth it.”

In addition to following this method, Diaz said that she also stopped wearing makeup every day. “I’ve been wearing make-up every day for most of my life because of work, and it was really depleting to my skin. I always had a breakout,” she recalled. “And since I stopped wearing a lot of it in my 40s — obviously I’m older, too, but I was getting breakouts well into my 40s — I like my skin much better.”

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Says She Was Eating 1,200 Calories Per Day to Lose Weight — Here's Why That's Not OK

For a while now, the diet industry has recommended eating 1,200 calories a day to lose weight. And despite a larger societal shift to denounce diet culture, this number has seemed to stick around. Many "what I eat in a day" TikTok videos show influencers eating this amount. Diet plans like Noom restrict their clients to 1,200 calories a day. And celebrities like Lori Harvey openly speak out about only consuming 1,200 calories as their way to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker reveals simple secret behind recent 45lbs weight loss

Al Roker has been on an incredible health journey over the years and looks like a completely different person compared to when he was at his heaviest at 340lbs. The Today star has taken his weight loss even further in recent months and dropped another 45lbs just by making a few simple changes to his lifestyle. Al revealed that he has lost weight in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and daily walks.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Cameron Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermittent Fasting#Calories#Mayo Clinic
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
shefinds

Hoda Kotb Just Opened Up About Her Relationship Status After Joel Schiffman Split: 'My Heart Is Open'

Hoda Kotb just confessed that she is “open” to finding love again after she and Joel Schiffman, 64, broke off their engagement after eight years together. The 58-year-old Today co-anchor announced the news back in January earlier this year, after eagle-eyed fans spotted that she was no longer wearing her engagement ring, which she had been wearing since the pair got engaged in November 2019.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy