Sumter County, SC

Hospital Worker Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Groin Strike From Patient

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The worker was attempting to restrain an "aggressive" patient, who was trying to leave after being admitted for a court-ordered...

Lootpress

Hospital worker struck in groin by patient dies

SUMTER, SC (LOOTPRESS) – A patient, who injured hospital staff as they attempted to prevent her from leaving, faces charges. Imani Cox, 27, of Crowndale Drive, who was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation, tried to leave the facility on May 27 when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

RCSO: Man stabs another in face after their car mirrors hit

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested man for Aggravated Assault after an incident in 2021. The alleged assault happened on July 10, 2021. According to the incident report, the victim was returning home to Fox Den Apartments off Wrightsboro Road when his car’s side mirror hit the suspect’s mirror. The suspect, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wpde.com

SC Dept. of Corrections find drugs, contraband in inmate's cell

DORCHESTER COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections contraband team located several drugs and contraband in an inmate's cell at Lieber Correctional Institute. According to the SCDC, officials found marijuana, meth, and ecstasy along with other contraband. Officials say the delivery was made by a drone.
County
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Charleston Press

Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
WJBF

WANTED: Augusta woman accused of trafficking drugs

UPDATED, 06/09/2022, 5:01 P.M. – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has sent an in-depth list of the drugs that were found at the residence. According to authorities, the following was found and seized: a black 43X glock, a 42mod Glock, a box of ammunition in plain view on the work table a digital scale, clear […]
AUGUSTA, GA
#Mental Health#Cardiac Arrest#Workplace Violence#Wis News
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian killed in Dale hit-and-run

DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit-and-run in Dale that claimed a pedestrian’s life. The collision occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Porches Hill Road near Kinloch Road, according to SCHP. Officials said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Porches Road when the pedestrian was struck. The […]
DALE, SC
