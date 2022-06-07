ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop in first attack since April

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGPeF_0g3MMgJz00

Ukraine authorities said on Sunday (5 June) that Russian missiles hit a train repair shop in Kyiv, the first strike on the city since April.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the facility was used to used to repair and store tanks handed over from Europe, but Ukrainian officials invited reporters to visit the building to dispel those reports.

One of President Volodymyr Zelensky 's advisers, Serhiy Leshchenko, disputed the Russian claims, and said that the building was used to produce railway vehicles.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Associated Press

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kyiv#Missiles#First Strike#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy