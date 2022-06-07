ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens stabbed during brawl in Upper West Side McDonald’s

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
Two teens stabbed during brawl in Upper West Side McDonald’s New York Daily News/TNS

Two teens were stabbed in an Upper West Side McDonald’s on Tuesday, police said.

The boys, ages 14 and 16, were in the fast-food eatery on W. 71st St. near Broadway when they got into an argument with a man in his 20s about 8:30 a.m., cops said.

The three quickly came to blows as the teens’ adversary pulled a blade, cutting one boy above the eye and stabbing him in the back.

He then turned his weapon on the other victim, slashing that teen in the hand, cops said.

Medics rushed both boys to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they were treated and released, cops said.

Cops nabbed the suspected stabber at the scene. Charges against him were pending.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily News

