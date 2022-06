Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow. You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO