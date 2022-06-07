ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Happy Union Baptist Church to host giveaway Saturday

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 2 days ago

Happy Union Baptist Church Outreach Ministry will host a giveaway on Saturday...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

South Plains Community Action Association Glow in the Park event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a health and resource fair to bring together organizations throughout Lubbock and showcase them to the public. The event will have trained and certified SPCAA navigators on site to assist individuals in the health insurance...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Owl’s Café Appreciation Party set for Friday

The Owls Café in Hale Center has officially closed after 17 years in business. A come-and-go Appreciation Party is set for Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lemond Center, 110 E. Stevenson in Hale Center. The restaurant’s closure was announced in mid-May. The event on Friday is meant to show appreciation for its many years of serving Hale Center. It’s open to the community.
HALE CENTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Plainview, TX
Plainview, TX
Society
University Daily

Lubbock holds Pride Parade celebrating LGBTQ+ community

The Lubbock community united together to celebrate the Pride Parade of Lubbock on Saturday, June 4 on Texas Ave. The event hosted food trucks, vendors and an arrangement of entertainment for the community. Many LGBTQ+ members and allies joined the parade along with supporting businesses and the parade’s grand marshal, Miss Calvina.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MyPlainview

UMC to open new Lubbock clinic

The new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98 th and Frankford Ave. in Lubbock is set to open Monday. The new clinic location will include a first-of-its-kind drive-thru clinic that will test for strep, flu and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
585
Followers
610
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy