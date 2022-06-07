ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Javid ‘considering’ independent review into ambulance trust accused of cover ups

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCmNP_0g3MMXKK00

The Health Secretary is “considering” launching an independent review about allegations of a cover-up at an ambulance trust.

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has been accused of covering up evidence about deaths linked to mistakes made by paramedics.

The Sunday Times reported that concerns were raised about more than 90 cases, with the paper saying whistleblowers believed NEAS had prevented relatives from knowing the full details about how their loved ones died in 2018 and 2019.

Sajid Javid told the Health and Social Care Committee of MPs: “I am very concerned about what I read and what I understand to be the situation and there has been a review by NHS England into this.

“What I am considering though is whether there should be a more independent review of the allegations that have been made.

“Those allegations deeply concern me, especially around potential cover ups, including of deaths, and that is something I take incredibly seriously.

“So I’m seriously considering at this point and have asked for advice on whether we should have an independent review.”

Meanwhile, Mr Javid was asked about the suggestion that another ambulance service could “collapse” in August due to current pressures.

He was told about one patient who was forced to wait for two hours for an ambulance in the West Midlands after having a heart attack.

“It’s a very worrying situation that we have seen in the West Midlands,” he said as he acknowledged that it is a “problem in many parts of the country”.

“Much of it is directly related to the impact of the pandemic, I talked about the delayed demand that is now coming back and it has made the flow through hospitals much more difficult than pre-pandemic.

“If you take delayed discharges, the more delayed discharges there are that flow from A&E can’t happen.

“So it’s often not about the shortage of ambulances, it is more about getting a flow so ambulances don’t get stuck waiting to release patients to the care of the A&E department.”

He said that there is “significant pressure” on A&E and ambulance service in the West Midlands adding: “The changes the NHS are making are having an impact”.

Meanwhile Mr Javid said that the backlog of care – some 6.3 million are waiting for pre-planned hospital care in England – will “go up before it comes down”, partly due to the fact that up to 12 million people “stayed away” from seeking NHS care due to the pandemic.

He also acknowledged that GPs are facing “incredible pressures” and condemned “completely unacceptable” attacks on GPs.

Mr Javid also conceded that the aim of getting 6,000 more GPs by 2024 would be a “difficult target to reach”.

He said his team were doing a review on how pharmacists could play a “bigger role” in their communities which is “partly the answer” to reduce GP pressures.

The 15-year NHS workforce strategy will include numbers of staff needed for the future, he added.

Meanwhile, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard told MPs that despite considerable increases in workforce over the last few years, it is “not enough”.

“I think we recognise at the moment that the NHS is under considerable pressure, we’re carrying about 100,000 vacancies at the moment,” she said.

“And that’s despite having more staff, of course than we’ve had before.

“So we’ve had a significant increase in numbers over the last couple of years. But it’s not enough.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
The Independent

Scenes in overcrowded A&E ‘not what anyone wants to see’ – Sajid Javid

Patients being told they might have to wait for up to 13 hours to see a doctor in an overcrowded A&E department is “not what anyone wants to see”, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid was played a clip of a nurse speaking to the crowd of people in Harlow A&E, run by Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Essex.The nurse was filmed addressing people waiting in the department on Monday evening, saying: “We’ve currently got 170 patients in the department, there are 90 patients waiting to be seen at the moment.“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven and...
HEALTH
BBC

Princess Alexandra Hospital A&E patients warned of 13-hour wait

Patients being told they may have to wait for up to 13 hours to be seen in an emergency department is "not what anyone wants to see", Sajid Javid said. The health secretary was reacting to footage showing a nurse addressing patients at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, on Monday.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Sajid Javid pledges NHS leadership changes after review finds bullying

Health and social care leadership in England will be overhauled after a review found evidence of bullying and blame cultures, Sajid Javid has said. Following a series of damaging scandals at NHS trusts, the government said the report found "institutional inadequacy" in how managers are trained and valued. The health...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Nhs Trust#The Sunday Times#Nhs England
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
Daily Mail

Police officer who graded Gaia Pope a medium risk of harm after considering her case for 10 minutes reveals his 'regret' at not making her a high-risk missing person, inquest hears

The police officer who initially graded Gaia Pope-Sutherland as medium risk of harm having considered her case for 10 minutes has spoken of his regret at not making her a high-risk missing person, an inquest heard. Chief Inspector Steve White said that having reflected in recent days he regretted not...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Children with toys carried to safety as migrant crossings hit 10,000

Children clutching teddy bears were seen being carried ashore as the number of migrants who have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year hit 10,000.A young girl in a woollen hat with a toy tucked into her life jacket, as well as a baby sucking a dummy and holding on to a teddy, were among several children among a large group arriving in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with the latest arrivals pushing the total for the year to date over 10,000.As it stands, 9,988 people have reached the UK after navigating busy...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Woman killed in Malvern house fire was 'talented artist'

A woman who was killed in a house fire in Malvern has been described by neighbours as a "talented artist". Named locally as Dianne, the woman in her 70s died after the fire broke out at her bungalow on Churchill Drive early on Friday morning. The property was completely destroyed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hospices face going bust - charity warns

Hospices face "going bust" as the cost of living crisis bites, a charity has warned. Hospice UK, which comprises 200 UK hospices, said 75% were reporting deficit budgets pre-pandemic. Trustee David Smith said the current system which requires some hospices to generate the majority of their income themselves is "broken".
HEALTH
The Independent

Many questions unanswered over death of student hit by train, parents say

The parents of a university student who was struck by a train after ending up on railway tracks have lamented the “many questions unanswered” about his death after an inquest returned an open verdict.Connor Marron, 19, was found “soaked from the waist down” and without shoes near Hornsey station in north London in the early hours of January 2, police said.Mr Marron, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend, Oisin Connolly, before he went missing.An inquest at North London Coroner’s Court could not determine what happened between when Mr...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sajid Javid disagrees with NHS ‘removing woman’ from ovarian cancer guidance

Sajid Javid has said he does not agree with the NHS reportedly removing the word “woman” from online guidance on ovarian cancer.Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday morning, the health secretary said that “common sense and the right language” should be used to “give people the best possible patient care”.Asked about reports the health service had dropped the word from advice pages on its website, he said: “Well, look, I haven’t seen that particular report, but I have heard of instances like that and I don’t think it’s right.“You won’t be surprised to know that, as the health secretary, I...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
BBC

'Predatory' ex-scoutmaster Andrew Gibson jailed for historic abuse

A "predatory" ex-scoutmaster has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys over three decades. Andrew Gibson, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, used his position as a scoutmaster, and later as a warden on Lundy Island, Devon, to target five boys aged between 11 and 13. The 84-year-old carried out his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy