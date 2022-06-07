ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Raps at His Wedding with Best Tupac Impression

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

McVay got married over the weekend and let loose with his own version of classic Cali rap song "California Love"

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has had endless reasons to celebrate recently.

For starters, the Rams won it all in February with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The team then went out and got star veteran free agents Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson this offseason.

And over the weekend, McVay married longtime fiancee Veronika Khomyn at a wedding that featured numerous former and current players and coaches that he's worked alongside over the years. Of those in attendance was Rams star Aaron Donald, who gave McVay another reason to celebrate Monday after the team restructured his contract that now locks in the three-time Defensive Player of the Year until 2024.

It's safe to say the head coach was in his element at the event, as a video surfaced Sunday of McVay rapping the lyrics to "California Love," a rap song popularized by late great Los Angeles rapper, Tupac Shakur.

McVay's new bride posted the video to her Instagram story, which soon made its way to Twitter. Take a look:

With his ultimate football dream brought to life after winning Super Bowl LVI in February, McVay has made no secret about finding domestic bliss as well. The 36-year-old told the Los Angeles Times prior to the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati that "always had a dream about being able to be a father” and mentioned that he did not intend to coach into his 60s like his contemporaries Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.

Khomyn, born in Kyiv, Ukraine, met McVay in 2011 while studying fashion design at George Mason University. At that time, McVay was serving as the tight ends coach in Washington before he later became the offensive coordinator. The couple had been publicly dating since 2016 and currently resides in Encino.

