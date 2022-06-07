Modesto Police Vehicle Struck By DUI Suspect Who Ran Stop Sign

MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into a Modesto police officer’s patrol vehicle on Monday night.

Modesto police say, around 7:42 p.m., the officer was heading northbound on Sick Road when – at the intersection of Whitcomb Way – a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the patrol vehicle.

The officer had a minor complaint of pain after the crash, police say; the other driver was taken to the hospital.

Police say the other driver will be arrested on suspicion of DUI when he’s released from the hospital.

The name of the other driver has not been released at this point.