Texas' Super Regional Dates, Times Revealed

NCAA Baseball released the Super Regional schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Texas Longhorns did enough late in the season to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, and how they played in the regional showed exactly why. The Longhorns swept through the Austin Regional with ease and now find themselves in their 12th Super Regional in school history.

They will travel to Greenville, North Carolina to take on the No. 8 national seeded East Carolina Pirates, who are hosting their third straight Super Regional and looking to make their first-ever appearance in Omaha.

Texas and East Carolina will kick off the Greenville Super Regional on Friday June 10, with game two on June 11 and the if necessary game three on June 12. Both game one and two of the Super Regional are scheduled for 11 a.m. central time.

This is the Longhorns' first road Super Regional since 2005, which saw the Longhorns win their Austin Regional before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi where they would beat Ole Miss in three games to advance to the College World Series.

While Longhorn fans would have preferred Coastal Carolina win and allow Texas to host a Super Regional, there are no easy paths to Omaha. If the Longhorns want to make their 38th CWS appearance, they will have to get it done on the road in a hostile environment.

