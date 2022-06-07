ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

2 local breweries create new beer to support LGBTQ+ community

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwDDy_0g3MMNkI00

Two local breweries are teaming up to raise awareness for issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and to benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center (GRPC).

Brewery Vivant and Guardian Brewing Company have produced a new beer, which will be released Thursday, June 9 ahead of Grand Rapids’ 34 th annual Pride Festival, according to Brewery Vivant.

The new brew, dubbed Werk Boots, was developed in the span of two days and has a “dry, effervescent, crisp and tart” flavor with a citrus aftertaste, the Grand Rapids brewery tells us.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started brewing with Brewery Vivant,” says Ciaran Leask. “It was an amazing experience to be able to gather a group of like-minded beer queers from Michigan and just do what we love — make and talk beer.”

We’re told Werk Boots will be served in cans and on draft at Brewery Vivant and on draft at Guardian Brewing Company.

