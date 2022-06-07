ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth curfew ordinance could change by vote at Tuesday's City Council meeting

By F.T. Norton, Kinston/Jones Free Press
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will make a proposal Tuesday night to the City Council that it vote to change the curfew hours for juveniles.

The current Youth Protection Ordinance imposes a curfew that prohibits juveniles, not accompanied by a parent or guardian, from being on the streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Hardy's proposal, released last week, amends the hours in the 2006 ordinance to 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., a news release said.

The proposal comes as a result of recent shootings in Kinston, Hardy said in a text message. Kinston police Maj. Keith Goyette acknowledged that Kinston has a problem with gang violence.

“Our proposal is to make sure that our youth is safe, their well-being is safe, that they’re not getting into any trouble that could put their lives in danger and to hold legal guardians responsible for any action that they make take during the restricted hours,” Hardy said in the text message.

Chris Suggs, 22, the youngest and newest member on the council, said he is against changing the ordinance.

“I absolutely understand the frustration regarding our issues with juvenile crime, but I don't believe this is the solution — in fact, I believe it could actually make things worse," Suggs wrote in a post to his official Facebook page.

"My fear is that it will lead to potentially negative interactions between our youth and law enforcement, and I do not want that to be the case here in Kinston,”

When asked about the shootings and possibly safety impact the change might bring, he said the violence did not occur during the hours of the current ordinance and that young people obtaining weapons had nothing to do with the curfew.

“Crime doesn’t have a time limit. Crime doesn’t happen when the street lights come on,” he said.

Although Suggs didn’t elaborate on what he thinks law enforcement and the City Council can do to keep guns out of the hands of these kids, he said there needed to be a “strategic and well-thought-out approach.”

He did say in his opinion, that some of the gun violence has come as a result of public health and educational system concerns.

“I would like to see the city of Kinston invest resources (time, labor and money) into preventative efforts such as mentoring initiative, youth employment opportunities and parenting programs that enrich the lives of our citizens and reduce crime at the root," Suggs said in his post. "Accountability is extremely important, but we need to be proactive and prevent this early, rather than impose reactionary measures such as curfews that will punish all young people for the actions of a few.”

Kinston Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer said her department would not comment on the matter until it is brought before the council for consideration or a decision is made.

The meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kinston City Hall.

Hardy provided a list of exceptions to the ordinance change:

• The juvenile is accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other adult having the responsibility for primary care and custody of the juvenile.

• A juvenile who is in a public place as a result of an emergency and with the knowledge of a parent or authorized adult.

• A juvenile who is legally employed, for 30 minutes before or after work, while taking a direct path to his or her home to or from where they work. Juveniles that fall within this exception must carry written proof of employment which includes required working hours and current contact number.

• A juvenile on a direct path to or from an event sponsored by an accredited education institution 30 minutes before or after the event, but prior to 9 p.m.

• A juvenile in a motor vehicle and engaged in interstate travel with the knowledge and permission of a parent or authorized adult.

• A juvenile who is traveling to or from an activity involving the exercise of First Amendment Rights of speech, assembly or religion. Travel must be a direct path and must be for a period 30 minutes before or after the event. Parental knowledge of the event is required.

• A juvenile on the swale or sidewalk abutting the person’s residence or the residence of the next-door neighbor provided that the neighbor has not complained to the police department about the juvenile’s presence.

WITN

Pitt County Commissioners funding more school resource officers

ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

MaST student, parents appeal to Board of Education to keep school open

BEAUFORT — After hearing appeals from a Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School student, parents and a supporter Tuesday to keep the school open, the Board of Education must now decide whether to close the school in 2023. Rising MaST senior Emily Thompson said the board’s efforts...
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two lanes of Arendell Street to be closed Monday morning for repairs

– State maintenance crews need to temporarily close two of the five lanes on a portion of Arendell Street (U.S. 70) in Morehead City to repair a damaged drainage pipe. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the two eastbound lanes and shift that traffic into the middle lane, while maintaining the two westbound lanes as normal.
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
