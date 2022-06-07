This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

An East Earl restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Pennsylvania .

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state , which included Hae Jang as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The longest buffet in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County (clocking in at 200 feet), Shady Maple in East Earl boasts a massive selection of expertly prepared Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine," the Daily Meal 's Dan Myers wrote. "A breakfast buffet hits all the right notes — make sure to try the scrapple — but the buffet really comes alive at lunch and dinner, when 46 salad bar items, eight homemade breads, five soups, six cheeses, eight meats, 14 vegetables, eight pies , six cakes and the sundae bar are just the beginning."

