Lopez Lake Fire in San Luis Obispo County grows to 22 acres

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A wildland fire that broke out near Lopez Lake on Monday afternoon had grown to 22 acres by Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was first reported just after 3:40 p.m., and was deemed the Lopez Fire.

It was reported to be around 10-15 acres by Monday evening, but fluctuating winds were of concern to crews Monday night, according to Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen.

The fire had reached 22 acres by 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Los Padres National Forest Service are working together to tackle the fire, and hoping to gain more containment on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

