The "most personal instrument" is at the heart of a new musical pilgrimage

Among the many ideas that fell under the skeptical gaze of Mose Allison, one that fell closer to home than most was the subject of his own public image. "I always say, 'any single thing you say about Mose Allison is going to be wrong,' " he once mused to NPR's Jazz Profiles. "For a while they were saying, 'Oh, he's a blues piano player.' That's not right." He added: "So any one thing, any attempt to categorize me with a one-liner — you know it's not gonna make it."

