HELENA — The 48th Governor’s Cup kicked off this weekend in Helena with racers from around the state and as far as Arkansas toeing the start line on Saturday. Former Carroll College cross country runner Layne Ryerson took home the top spot in the men's marathon with an overall time of 2:39:49.40; Alison FitzSimmons came in as the top runner on the women's side with a time of 3:26:15.80.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO