ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

History Buffs: Helena Has Cool, Bargain Walking Tours

By Michelle
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might be the best $5 you've ever spent on a tour, and we all know that Helena, Montana is chock full of cool history. Clear your schedule for Wednesday, June 29th and meet us in Helena for a walking tour. We'll be getting all the good stuff: the...

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Film Sets Return to Missoula For One Night Only

Last year, the Montana Film Festival was held at the Roxy Theater in Missoula - and for its first year back since the start of the pandemic, the festival largely featured films that were made in Montana or at least featured Montana heavily. Some of the major names included future Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog and current indie darling Montana Story - but another Montana-produced movie that played MTFF has also seen its share of great success.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

A Montana Father’s Day Tradition Continues at 2022 ‘Bear Shoot’

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

AREA 406 – Giant EDM and Hip Hop Festival Returns to Montana

ITS BAAAACK! The Area 406 Festival is returning to Kalispell this July. The Kalispell fairgrounds are soon going to be transformed into ground zero of an alien invasion. Something that will resemble an out-of-this-world landing zone. The AREA 406 Electronic Dance Music and Hip Hop Festival is kicking off 4th of July weekend with a bang.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Beneficial Bear Safety Training Class in Missoula Monday Evening

Montana grizzly bear populations have expanded. Hunters are harvesting larger, more aggressive black bears. If you enjoy Montana's great outdoors, you likely venture into or near bear country. And if you live in rural areas close to wilderness, you are probably aware that they may be neighbors living closer than you might have experienced in years past.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

MT Knifemakers Show and Sale in Missoula Friday and Saturday

Perhaps you've seen them on the TV show "Forged in Fire." Now, come meet them and admire their craftsmanship. The Montana Knifemakers Association 26th annual Custom Knife Show and Sale is this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Missoula Fairgrounds Home and Arts Building. There is no admission charge to attend.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana’s Great Outdoors Get Great Funding

Taking care of the Great Outdoors got a financial boost from Congress recently. Montana Senator Jon Tester announced millions of dollars from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) that includes over $46 million for Montana. The Land and Water Conservation was developed to...
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

My 5 Favorite Places to Meet a Missoula O.G.

It’s no secret Missoula has seen its changes, both good and bad over the last 20 years. We’ve gone from a quiet drinking town with a football problem to a bustling haven for out-of-staters and outdoor enthusiasts. In short, we’ve been “found out.”. Now, that's not...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#The Helena Public Library
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Gold
107.5 Zoo FM

Heartbroken Woman on TikTok Searches for Missoula Airport Farter

Yes! You read the headline correctly. Somewhere out there, a gassy woman doesn't know how much she helped another woman get through a tough time. TikTok has been known for having some REALLY weird content. As an "elder millennial," I resisted for as long as I could before I finally gave in to downloading the app. Now, I find myself going down some bizarre "rabbit holes" on the internet, watching content that involves short clips of people doing a goofy dance, sharing recipes, or just telling strange stories.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Check Out the Fabulous Photos of Missoula Pride Parade 2022

As per usual for June in Missoula, the weather did not want to cooperate this past weekend. That was not going to stop the 2022 Pride Parade from taking place. This past Saturday, Higgins st and downtown Missoula was filled with bright rainbow colors. Hundreds of people took their chances with the possibility of rain and lined the streets to celebrate Missoula Pride.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

New Chairlift at Missoula’s Snowbowl Will Be Pretty Extreme

I guess not everybody is a die-hard fan of the hot summer weather. If you're a big skier or snowboarder your summer months are probably spent counting down the days until the snow starts falling and ski areas open for the season. And if you're a Montana Snowbowl fan you have to be pretty excited about this news. A new chairlift is being installed with plans of being ready for the upcoming winter.
MISSOULA, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy