T.J. Maxx probably isn’t the first store you think of when it comes to groceries, but it always surprises me that its food section doesn’t get more love. Belgian Boy chocolate-covered cookie bars! Tazo tea! The ubiquitous Peppa Pig chocolate sandwich cookies! I can count on seeing these gems and more every time I’m in the food section. I also always find something new and interesting on each trip — and I’ve loved nearly every item I’ve tried. But! There is one grocery that stands out above the rest. And I buy it every time I’m lucky enough to find it.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO