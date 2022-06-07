ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Spiderman swings into Uvalde

By Baylee Friday
 2 days ago

Superheroes go where they’re needed most. That’s why the iconic Denton Spiderman says he’s headed to Uvalde.

Jeremy Sons, the man behind the mask, started dressing as Spiderman during the pandemic to spread a little joy. Since then, he’s become a bit of a local celebrity.

When he heard about the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Sons says he knew it was time to take the show on the road.

"I had to do something," Sons said. "I prayed about it and asked God what I should do … and he said, ‘Just go.’"

Spiderman’s plan was originally to go by himself, drive through the neighborhood in his Spidey-Mobile and hand out toys. But things started snowballing, and now his visit has turned into an official event at the Uvalde library.

"There’s going to be Kona Ice and bounce houses and face painters and multiple superheroes," Sons said, getting emotional. "I’m just so thankful for what’s happening."

Sons says he’s been amazed by the North Texas community’s support. Every day, he says he wakes up to find a mountain of donated toys outside his house. At this point, he estimates they have about $20,000 worth of toys to give out to the kids in Uvalde.

They wouldn’t all fit in his Spidey-Mobile, but someone graciously offered to custom wrap a trailer for the hero and his family to Jae. It’s Spiderman-themed (of course) and says "Gifts for the brave kids of Uvalde" on the side.

Spiderman is swinging into Uvalde on Saturday, and the official event kicks of Sunday.

"I know this is not a fix-all, but I believe it’s a piece of the puzzle," Sons said. "I’m just thankful I can play my part."

Info about donating to Spiderman’s mission can be found on The Denton Spiderman at their website .

