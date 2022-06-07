NOPD seeks person of interest in Elysian Fields shooting investigation

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation of a shooting.

The shooting happened on May 28, at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Agriculture Street.

“The pictured individual, a transgender subject believed to use the alias of “Katrina,” is considered a person of interest in this investigation. This subject is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” says an NOPD report.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.