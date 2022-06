BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - June 9, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading national behavioral health treatment network, is pleased to announce that Kathleen Bigsby, Ph.D., LCSW, has been appointed Group CEO for its Western Region treatment centers. With over 30 years of experience and leadership within the behavioral healthcare industry, Bigsby served 15 of those years in Regional Group Director, Group CEO, and CEO roles at The Canyon Treatment Services within Foundations Recovery Network and at Universal Health Services (UHS).

20 HOURS AGO