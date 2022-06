LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman and her 32-year-old boyfriend have been charged with several counts of child abuse after her son was hospitalized with major injuries. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Dominque Richard’s son was taken to the hospital April 29 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The 2-year-old boy also reportedly had a fractured pelvis and skull, trauma to his liver and kidney, and a belt mark on his thigh.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO