Farmersburg, IN

Donate blood and win a trip to Elvis Presley’s Graceland home

By Brandyn Benter
 5 days ago

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Donors who give blood during the month of June will get a chance to win a trip to the king of rock n’ roll’s former home, Graceland.

According to the American Red Cross, donations slow during the spring and summer months, but the need for blood does not. With the ongoing shortage of blood donations, donors are needed desperately.

Image of Elvis Presley’s Graceland home

In honor of World Blood Donor Day on June 14th and the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, The Red Cross will enter all donors during the month of June into a prize drawing pool. At the end of the month, one lucky donor will win a VIP trip to Graceland for two.

The trip includes round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House, an “Elvis Entourage VIP tour” courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more.

Additionally, all who give blood from June 1 through June 30 will receive a $5 e-gift card to a “merchant of choice,” according to the Red Cross.

In Terre Haute, a blood drive is scheduled for June 24 at Memorial Methodist Church on Poplar Street. As of the publishing of this article, multiple time slots to donate were still available.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

