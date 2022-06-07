ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: BridgeWays Alabama to host 10th annual S’mores and Pours fundraiser Thursday

By CBS 42 Digital Team
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Thomas Henry, the vice president of BridgeWays’ junior board, sat down with CBS 42 News Anchor Michael Clark to discuss the organization’s 10th annual S’mores and Pours fundraiser taking place Thursday night at Avondale Brewing Company.

BridgeWays is a Birmingham based organization who’s mission is to “instill a genuine sense of hope, purpose, and self-worth by connecting young people to their peers, their schools, and their families — and ultimately, to their potential as responsible, contributing citizens of their communities.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Henry says attendees can expect food, live music, shopping, and of course, s’mores.

Tickets can be purchased here.

You can watch the full interview for additional information in the media player above

