Charlestown, RI

State Fire Marshal says fatal Charlestown house fire was caused by smoking device

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — State Fire Marshal says fatal Charlestown house fire was caused by smoking. The Rhode...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Flames shoot through Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a call from a home on Burnside Street on Thursday evening. Providence fire said it was an exterior fire, causing significant damage to the outside of a home. The home is livable and there were no injuries reported, according to Providence fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rollover crash causes delays on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash backed up traffic on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the crash happened at just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Smithfield Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said that the driver of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Johnston home

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Wednesday evening in a home in Johnston. Firefighters were called to 99 Enfield St. at about 7:40 p.m. The flames had already broken through the roof when they arrived. No injuries were reported, but the fire chief said there was extensive...
JOHNSTON, RI
Charlestown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Charlestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Dighton, Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Providence Police Departments respond to school after bullets, graffiti found

DIGHTON — Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald and Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta, in conjunction with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar, report that the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
DIGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Portsmouth RI man sent to hospital, charged, due to crash after brief police pursuit

State Police are currently investigating an early morning motor vehicle crash that left a driver hospitalized. According to New York State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, troopers observed a speeding vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 9 in the town of Malta. The patrol activated their emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the 2018 Subaru WRX. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated towards the city of Saratoga Springs. A brief pursuit was initiated but was terminated by the patrol due to weather conditions, the high rate of speed of the vehicle, and the close proximity of the city of Saratoga Springs. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the patrol located the suspect vehicle which had crashed in front of 125 South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
NECN

Driver Rammed Vehicle, Hit Father Carrying Toddler in Conn.: Police

Police are looking for the driver who rammed another car and then hit a father carrying a toddler on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Thursday morning. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a woman reported a gold-colored Mitsubishi had hit her car several times. The...
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Held Without Bail In Western Mass Motorcyle Crash

The Rhode Island man charged with hitting a group of motorcyclists from Connecticut on Memorial Day weekend in Western Massachusetts is staying behind bars. A Franklin County judge made the ruling against Ryan O'Farrell on Tuesday. The state says O'Farrell, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person
Stanley Johnson
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown pair appear in court in animal cruelty case

(WJAR) — A North Kingstown couple appeared in court Thursday facing felony animal cruelty charges after more than 50 starving animals were removed from their farm last weekend. The owner of the farm Salvatore Carfora and his wife Ciara Cunningham did not enter a plea to the animal abuse...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Register Citizen

Probe of 1975 East Haven homicide hits snag when wrong casket exhumed

HAMDEN — East Haven police arrived at Hamden’s State Street Cemetery hoping to finally make progress on a 47-year-old homicide case by exhuming the body of the unidentified victim. They were disappointed when officials dug up the wrong casket at what turned out to be a different unmarked...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Turnto10.com

Another Cranston restaurant gets hit with apparent 'grease heist'

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Another day, another apparent grease heist. A Cranston restaurant said it also got hit with apparent oil bandits -- marking at least the second incident in the area in recent weeks. Olneyville NY System on Reservoir Avenue captured security video of a van and two...
CRANSTON, RI
#House Fire#Wjar#Accident#State Fire Marshal#Nbc
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Four hurt in two crashes on I-195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The scene of two separate car accidents on Tuesday evening was cleared around 10:40 p.m., according to Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police. The crashes blocked three lanes of I-195 westbound around...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Two hurt in roof collapse in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — Two people were seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when a roof collapsed in Acushnet. Police said they got the call at about 3 p.m. The workers were building a garage on a property on Perry Hill Road. Witnesses said the roof gave way and that the...
ACUSHNET, MA
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire displaces residents at Plainville condominium complex

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of Huckleberry Hill Townhouses were woken up by fire alarms and frantic knocks on their doors from the fire department at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They were all forced to evacuate as a fire ripped through their small community in Plainville. “I woke up...
PLAINVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Gaspee Days Parade to cause road closures in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday some roads will be closed this weekend for the 57th annual Gaspee Days parade. In a Facebook post, police said Narragansett Parkway will be closed Saturday to all traffic from Warwick Avenue to Post Road. The parkway will be closed from...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island State Trooper struck on I- 95 in Warwick

At 1:09 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, a Rhode Island State Trooper was injured when his cruiser was rear-ended along Interstate 95 in Warwick. State Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the city of Warwick.
WARWICK, RI

