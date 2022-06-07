ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man gets 25 years for murder over marijuana

By Laura McMillan
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge sentenced a young Wichita man to more than 25 years in prison for murder.

J’Arim St. Louis (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

J’Arim St. Louis is 21 years old. He was a juvenile when prosecutors say he shot and killed 18-year-old Donte Devore on Feb. 11, 2018 .

Police say Devore was at a home with several others in the 900 block of South Pineridge Street when three to four armed suspects knocked on the front door and then robbed Devore of money and marijuana.

Investigators said St. Louis was one of the armed robbers and that he shot Devore several times before leaving the home.

Prosecutors argued that Devore should be tried as an adult, and a judge agreed.

The trial started on Apr. 18 of this year. Before it was over, St. Louis pled guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated assault.

District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced him to 301 months, just over 25 years.

