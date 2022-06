PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Leads Official Dedication of Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Salisbury. State Provided Nearly $20 Million For Construction of New Facility. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today participated in the official dedication ceremony for the newly completed Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Salisbury. The updated facility, which replaces the original lab built in 1953, provides state-of-the-art equipment and larger work spaces as well as a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) laboratory for advanced diagnostic work.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO