Birthday Surprise For 104-Year-Old Ocean County Resident

Marion (Photo courtesy Harrogate Senior Living)

LAKEWOOD – Marion is turning 105, but it’s really hard to find “Happy 105th Birthday” cards. So what’s the solution? Make them of course!

Harrogate is asking for help from area children to make “Happy 105th Birthday” cards so they can be presented to their resident in July.

If groups like Girl Scouts or schools participate, a staff member from Harrogate would come pick them up.

“Marion loves to tell people that she taught Sunday School for 35 years, and since its’ hard to find a printed ‘105th Birthday’ cars, we are hoping to have some children MAKE cards and send them to her,” they said. “Of course anyone can send any card too, the more the merrier!”

They can be sent to:

MARION

c/o Gianna Garrow, Activity Director

Harrogate Senior Living

400 Locust Street

Lakewood, NJ 08701