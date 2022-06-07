ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

National, state honors for Pierite brothers

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 2 days ago

Chairman is 2022 Tribal Leader of Nation Police Chief named to state Justice Hall of Fame. Brothers Marshall and Harold Pierite have caught the eye of national and state organizations. Marshall Pierite has been named the Native American Finance Officers Association national 2022 Tribal Leader of the Year and...

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 0

avoyellestoday.com

Four volumes of Avoyelles Marriage Records 1899--1919 released

Avoyelles genealogist Ellen Dauzat has released a four-volume set of books on marriage records in Avoyelles 1899-1919. Dauzat has been instrumental working in genealogy studies of Avoyelles. “Avoyelles Marriage Records” was compiled by Dauzat and broken down into Volume I: 1899-1902; Volume II: 1903-1908; Volume III: 1908-1912 and Volume IV:...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Share Warning About Mississippi Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect

Louisiana State Police Share Warning About Mississippi Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Interstate 59 and Interstate 20 on June 9, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 p.m. in Meridian, Lauderdale County. If you see Dante Marquez Bender or notice any suspicious activity, please take immediate precautions and call 911.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nafoa#Board Of Directors
WJTV 12

3 men sentenced for revenge shooting in Wilkinson County

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wilkinson County jury convicted three men for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Carl Newton. Prosecutors said Newton shot Nathan Lollis, who decided not to pursue charges. According to investigators, Lollis, Charles Lee Wells and Marcel Smith decided to seek revenge. Newton […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds. Louisiana – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that John Edward Jones, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
