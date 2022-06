MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and more. As gun violence across the country doesn’t seem to be slowing down, some states are enacting tighter gun laws. The most recent state to do so is New York, raising the age Monday for the purchase of assault rifles from 18 to 21 as part of a sweeping 10-bill public safety package, according to ABC News.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO