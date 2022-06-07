ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson brothers receive 11 years for drug trafficking

By Anne Simmons
 5 days ago
Osmar Martinez-Ochoa, 30, and Hector Martinez-Ochoa, 28, two Tucson brothers who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, were sentenced to 11 years in prison each.

The investigation of the Martinez-Ochoa brothers, conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from local law agencies, revealed that they operated a trafficking organization in Tucson.

Investigators determined the Martinez-Ochoa brothers were responsible for distributing or intending to distribute at least 10 kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine, 1.44 kilograms of heroin, and 180 grams of fentanyl.

Following their prison time, the pair will serve three years of supervised release.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9

Comments / 11

USNNAMVET6872
5d ago

don't let them out of prison 11 years is a joke once they're out on the street they'll be back in business them more time at least 30 years. maybe by then they might be too old to sell drugs anymore.

Reply(4)
4
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

