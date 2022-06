Work has finally begun on the nearly quarter-century’s old effort to improve the safety of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow. The Idaho Transportation Department first announced safety improvements for the highway between Moscow and Genesee in 1999. Construction was set to begin 20 years ago when a coalition of Moscow environmentalists sued to stop the safety improvements. The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition argues that the safer highway will destroy native Palouse prairie. After decades of delays caused by the environmentalists the project finally went out to bid last fall.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO