Hemet, CA

Small plane crashes into Hemet home; pilot seriously injured

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

A small plane crashed through a brick wall in the backyard of a home in Hemet on Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A small plane crashed into a Hemet home Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot, police said.

The crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Way, just over a mile south of the Hemet-Ryan Airport.

"The cause of the plane crash is under investigation and the sole occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries," Hemet police said on Twitter .

Hemet Fire Department Chief Eddie Sell told KTLA that the occupant of the plane was first transported by ambulance to a hospital before being taken to a burn center.

Footage from KCBS-TV Channel 2 showed the burned wreckage of a small plane in the backyard of a home.

KTLA reported that two people who were inside the home were not injured but had to evacuate.

Hemet police and fire personnel responded to the scene, along with CalFire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

