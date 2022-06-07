Our leaders should put stewardship of public lands first

Oil and gas infrastructure is seen on the Roan Plateau in far western Colorado. (Courtesy of EcoFlight )

At a time when American families are being hit hardest by record gas prices and inflation , oil and gas companies appear only interested in their profit margins.

While these companies are pushing misinformation to take advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to push for more drilling , the record shows that their plans will do nothing to lower gas prices to help families who are struggling to make ends meet and everything to keep their sweetheart deals coming. For years, these same companies have been getting cut-rate deals to lease public lands, sometimes for less than the price of a cup of coffee per acre. At the same time oil and gas companies are making record profits , while taxpayers must pay to clean up their mess.

Recent polling from Colorado College shows that Western voters are more than aware that our oil and gas leasing program is not working for public lands, taxpayers or our communities. With national conversation heating up about the potential to drill even more on our public lands and the Biden administration and Congress considering important policy changes, it is essential that the public’s voice is heard. And they are loud and clear: It’s time to put good stewardship of our public lands first.

In fact, 75% of Colorado voters and 67% of New Mexico voters say that oil and gas drilling on public lands should be strictly limited or even stopped altogether — even though 87% of Western voters were concerned with the cost of gas . High gas prices are directly affecting our everyday lives, hurting our bank accounts and even preventing many of us from being able to afford to fill our tanks to go to work. But Western voters know that reducing drilling to protect public lands and lowering gas prices aren’t contradictory concerns, but two problems our leaders in Washington can take on simultaneously.

At this time of pronounced uncertainty, both at home and abroad, the last thing we need is the oil industry exploiting this instability to grab up land and line their own pockets.

The Biden administration has quickly acknowledged that the lies the oil and gas industry’s lobbyists are pushing are just that – lies . More leasing and drilling on public lands is not the solution to lowering gas prices or securing energy independence. The vast majority of our country’s oil doesn’t come from public lands, and oil and gas companies are already producing more on public lands than they have in nearly 20 years . They currently have nearly 25 million acres of public land under lease — half of which are sitting idle — and are also sitting on thousands of unused drilling permits. And all the while, we’re continuing to face high prices at the pump while our treasured landscapes are being cut off from essential protections .

What it’s time for is accountability. Because while these companies are calling for more drilling, they’re getting away with doing so under outdated federal bonding rates that leave taxpayers risking the clean-up bill. In Colorado, 93% of voters support making oil and gas companies pay for well clean-up and restoration . In New Mexico, that number is 92% . Raising the minimum bond amounts that companies are required to pay before they drill on our public lands is critical for heeding this call.

We’re deeply connected to our natural landscape here in the West, and we treasure every opportunity we get to be good stewards of our public lands. That’s why we need the Biden administration and our leaders in Congress, specifically Sens. Micheal Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, to push back against the transparent ploys of the oil industry and instead prioritize good stewardship of our public lands. It’s what their constituents are calling for.

The post Our leaders should put stewardship of public lands first appeared first on Colorado Newsline .