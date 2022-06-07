ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Struggling': Viral Video Pokes Fun At Texas' Extreme Heat

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One viral TikTok video shows just how hot it is in Texas in a funny way. My San Antonio reported that the video was posted by Austin comedian Lauren Compton .

The video shows what it's like to check the mail in Texas' extreme heat, but in an exaggerated and comical way. Compton starts out with perfect hair and makeup. As she is walking outside, she progressively gets more sweaty and her makeup begins melting off of her face. The video is may be a satire, but we can all relate to the humor.

The funny video seemed to connect with viewers, too. Its racked up more than 4.2 million views along with more than 326,000 likes.

One comment seemed to sum up how we all feel. Texas Travel wrote, "We're struggling."

Temperatures have risen to over 100 degrees, breaking records in many area. San Antonio and Austin are expected to have "dangerously hot" temperatures this week, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

Check out the viral video below:

@iamlaurencompton

Whatever’s in my mailbox can wait till Christmas 🎄🔥 #texasheat #mail #nottoday

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Comments / 10

truth be told
2d ago

quit playing! I am born and raised and lived here all my life in San Antonio. The weather goes through changes. the last few Summers have been really mild . Guess what this year is going to be hella hot! Get over it

Reply
4
tad
2d ago

Just getting into your car will have you looking like this. When you go into a pet store and are eyeing up benches inside and wonder how long you can sit there before they kick you out, it’s too hot to want to go back into your car.

Reply
2
Blue Collar Sinner
2d ago

Yes and now that the city leaders tell you not to turn on the AC in you homes to save the world, it will be a hot summer bake.

Reply(2)
2
